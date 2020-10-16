IPL Preview: In-Form Mumbai Clash With Inconsistent KKR on Friday

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are in red hot form and the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to consolidate their position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they clash with an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their return fixture on Friday, 16 October.

The last time the two sides met in the current season, MI had thrashed KKR by 49 runs at the same venue, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With their consistent performances, MI have emerged as one of the favourites of this year's title. The entire team has clicked as a unit, with both the bowlers and batsmen stepping up whenever the situation demanded.