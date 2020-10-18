‘Toss Doesn’t Matter,’ Says KL Rahul as Mumbai Chose to Bat v KXIP
MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they want to put runs on the board, as both the teams go unchanged.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and chose to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 18 October.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they have been doing well batting first so didn’t see any reason to change that. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said that toss really didn’t matter considering the position that they are in where they have to win every game from now on.
Both teams went unchanged from their respective previous games, which they both won.
While MI are the current joint toppers with 12 points, KXIP languish at the bottom of the eight-team standings and another defeat will make their task to qualify very difficult.
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Preview
After missing most of the first-half games, self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Gayle made a decent start with a 45-ball 53 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game. The KXIP think-tank will hope Gayle to replicate the show along with the in-form opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul, who has been the leading run-getter with 1,700 runs off 36 games.
KXIP has been, undoubtedly, over-dependent upon Rahul and Mayank and the side needs to fire in unison to be in contention for the next round of the season.
On the other hand, MI has been clinical in every department of the game. However, they need to be a bit aware against KXIP, who now have Gayle in their arsenal.
