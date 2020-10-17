Willingness to Improve Makes Bumrah One of The Best: Coach Bond

Bumrah had been inconsistent in the early part of the tournament and was unhappy about it but then came back in form against Rajasthan Royals, picking up four wickets for 20. The right-arm pace bowler took the new ball for the first time in this edition in that match on October 6.

Bond also praised MI's other pace bowlers, Trent Boult and James Pattinson and attributed his team's success to the presence of three high-quality fast bowlers.

"From my point of view, I am really happy with the way things are going and the reason for that is that the three guys, the seamers, at the moment are bowling beautifully.

"The bowlers have got a number of different skills. And I encourage them to use those skills. We've obviously used the bouncer and the short ball a lot. We've got three bowlers who bowl 140 kilometres per hour."