IPL: MS Dhoni Loses Cool at Karn Sharma After He Leaks 19 Runs

After putting a respectable 167/6 wickets in 20 overs, some disciplined and economical bowling helped CSK restrict their opponents at 147/8 wickets in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing the target, SRH suffered a top-order collapse as their opener-cum-skipper David Warner (9), Manish Pandey (4) and Jonny Bairstow (23) were back in the hut with just 59 runs on board.

Kane Williamson (57) took control of the proceedings however, the Kiwi skipper lacked support as wickets kept on tumbling from the other end.

Priyam Garg and Vijay Shankar chipped in with 16 and 12 runs before falling, despite Williamson keeping the fight on single-handedly.

Karn Sharma came with a much needed breakthrough in the 18th over, applying brakes on Williamson's innings, which lasted 39 deliveries and contained seven boundaries.

Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem contributed with 14 and 5 runs respectively. However, it wasn't enough to help SRH cross the line.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma scalped two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur settled with one each.