IPL: Jadeja’s Late Flourish Takes CSK to 167/6 Against Sunrisers

Chennai Super Kings posted 167/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a return fixture of this season’s Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 13 October.

MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat which meant CSK would not be chasing for the first time this season. Both teams made one change each – Chennai brought in Piyush Chawla in place of N Jagadeesan while SRH replaced Abhishek Sharma with Shahbaz Nadeem.

Coming out to bat with 28 balls remaining, the skipper scored a 13-ball 21 which included two boundaries and one six.