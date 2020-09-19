Have to Applaud Each CSK Member for Staying Focussed: Dhoni  

Mahendra Singh Dhoni commended his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates for maintaining their focus through the course of the quarantine and later in training while following the Covid-19 protocols strictly.

Dhoni, who played his first competitive match in 437 days when he led CSK against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 19 September, revealed that while he did not get to run too much during the lockdown, he did work on his fitness.

"You have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit," said Dhoni at the toss of the coin in the IPL opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.