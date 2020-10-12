Preview: In-Form Captains Karthik & Kohli Face Off on Monday Night

However, the conditions will be completely different here and it will be interesting to see how these two spinners perform against some of the best modern day greats.

Moreover, Prasidh Krishna grabbed the opportunity with both hands when he was included in place of Shivam Mavi against Punjab. Krishna returned with impressive figures of 3/29.

Krishna is most likely to get another game on Monday. If he does get it, he will aim to provide good support to Pat Cummins and Kamlesh Nagarkoti and form a lethal pace attack against RCB.

One of the main concern for the KKR think-tank was the silence of skipper Dinesh Karthik's bat, who finally, dusted off his rustiness with a 29-ball 58 against KXIP. Meanwhile, openers Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have been shining with the bat and the pair would need to keep the momentum going.

However, their most explosive batter Andre Russell is yet to find his touch. Moreover, his availability is uncertain as the Caribbean had hurt his knee while diving into the advertisement boards after missing a catch against KXIP.

Russell hasn't been to the mark he is known for and should try to regain his form as soon as possible being one of the vital cogs of the two-time IPL champions.

Both sides have won four of their six games and have eight points, but KKR are ahead of RCB in the points table on net run-rate.