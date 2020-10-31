Mistake in Reading the Pitch, Early Wickets Cost Us: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that losing early wickets in the powerplay didn’t help their cause, and it put pressure on their middle-order, after his side’s 9-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 31 October.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Iyer said, “I think we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren’t up to the mark right from the start. I felt those wickets in the powerplay really took down the momentum from us. It was really important that few of us, we came in between and build that partnership but it happened in bits and pieces.”

Iyer added that it was important for them to believe in their team and stay strong, as DC have now suffered 4th straight loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).