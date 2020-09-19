MI vs CSK IPL 2020 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?
MI vs CSK IPL 2020 LIVE Score Streaming: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match will be in Abu Dhabi.
Defending Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the premier match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, 19 September.
This will be the 31st time both teams will compete against each other. Chennai Super Kings haas been one of the most consistent teams in the league, bagging the championship title thrice and making it to the finals a total of eight times under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
Mumbai Indians will be returning to the pitch in the hopes of a fifth championship title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The team won the league in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:
When and what time will the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings match take place?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 19 September.
Where will the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Match be held?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings?
The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. is 7 PM IST or 5:30 PM local time.
Which channel will telecast the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings?
You can watch the live stream of MI vs CSK match on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans.
What are the squads for Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Match?
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.
