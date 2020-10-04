IPL 2020: Chahal Now Holds Purple Cap, Orange Stays With Agarwal

Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab currently hold the Purple and Orange Caps respectively following the end of the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 18 runs.

Chahal took over the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami after his match-winning spell against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday afternoon, Chahal returned with figures of 3/24 which took his tournament's tally to eight from four games. Along with Chahal, Shami and Kagiso Rabada too have scalped eight wickets so far but because of better average and economy, the Bangalore spinner is at the top of the list.