IPL Preview: KKR Looking To Arrest Slide With Win Against CSK

CSK, meanwhile, have been been experimenting in their previous two games, handing chances to their bench-warmers.

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form in their previous match and anchored the CSK innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their bowling was clinical against RCB as they kept the in-form batters under check.

Barring Monu Kumar, who made his debut for CSK on Sunday, the other CSK bowlers -- Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner were economical besides getting wickets at regular intervals. They would hope to start from where they left against RCB.

The last time the two sides faced each other, KKR had emerged victorious by 10 runs.