Preview: KKR Hope for Change of Luck Under Morgan vs SRH 

Morgan, too, was unable to create the kind of impact expected from him while Andre Russell's willow has also been mostly silent so far. The team as a whole has failed to make an impact when it mattered.

KKR's bowling comprising Pat Cummins, Parsidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi lacked the rhythm against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before derailing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and MI.

It remains to be seen if Sunil Narine, who is KKR's overall leading wicket-taker with 127 scalps, makes a comeback in the XI. Post a suspect bowling action incident, he has missed the previous two games.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led SRH lies at the fifth spot. SRH's success or failure heavily depends upon their top order that features Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.

Meanwhile, Warner is also the top run-getter for his side with 3,555 runs from 79 games and has also been his side's go-to man.

As SRH lack a quality power hitter in the middle order, once again the onus will be on these top four players to lay a solid foundation against KKR.