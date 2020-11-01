Preview: CSK Could End Punjab’s Campaign in Final League Outing

Five wins on the trot saw Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) making a turnaround in their fortunes before a defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) dented their Indian Premier League playoff chances. KXIP side will now have to play out of their skin against a buoyant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

With the race to playoffs intensifying, KXIP (12 points from 13 games) will not just bank on a win but would also hope all other calculations go their way to enable them to finish among the top four at the end of the league phase. Although Rajasthan Royals (-0.377) and Kolkata Knight Riders (-0.467) also have 12 points each, KXIP have a better net run rate (-0.133) than them at the moment.