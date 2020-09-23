IPL 2020: Focussing on Expressing Myself, Says Stoinis 

The 31-year-old all-rounder also said that "going back to basics" has helped him. "I think everyone who plays cricket at this level, the main reason you play it is because you love it. You start playing when you're a kid, and there's so much travel, staying away from home and there's obviously the pressures. But the main reason you do it is because you love what you do. That's the main ingredient," he added.

With 17 wickets and 526 runs under his belt in 30 IPL matches, things haven't always gone according to plan for the Australian, but Stoinis said it is always a rewarding feeling to contribute to wins.

"There are a lot of games, as a professional sportsman, that you go out and you don't perform as well as you want to. Cricket is that type of game - you sort of get used to underperforming a lot of the time. So when you do perform and you do well for the team, it's a very rewarding feeling," he said.

The limited-overs specialist also said that his team has a "really good vibe". "With Ricky (Ponting) as a coach and as a leader, he sets that standard. We have a good core of young players, with lots of energy and some good experience. We've got some good overseas players too. So I think our balance, on the whole, makes it an exciting group and we've got good energy around the team," Stoinis said.

Stoinis will look to maintain his form when Delhi Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, 25 September.