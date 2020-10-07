Losing 3 Wickets in PP Doesn’t Win You Matches Most Days: Buttler

Rajasthan Royals’ opening batsman Jos Buttler rued the failure of the top-order of his side that has led them to lose the last three games, after his side’s loss to the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, 6 October.

When asked if there’s a game plan from Steve Smith and Sanju Samson to attack from ball one, Buttler denied it saying the field restrictions are an important time to take advantage of but unfortunately, they haven’t been able to come off in the last three games.