IPL 2020 Likely to be Called Off Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official statement but the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is almost certain to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Reportedly, BCCI is awaiting an announcement from the central government and the union sports ministry on visas before an official announcement. Meanwhile, BCCI will take up the matter with IPL franchises after the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 15 April.