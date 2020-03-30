IPL 2020 Likely to be Called Off Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: Report
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official statement but the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is almost certain to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in The Indian Express.
Reportedly, BCCI is awaiting an announcement from the central government and the union sports ministry on visas before an official announcement. Meanwhile, BCCI will take up the matter with IPL franchises after the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 15 April.
Meanwhile, the source has also confirmed that there will be no mega auction next year in 2021.
“Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” the report said, quoting the source
Earlier on 14 March, BCCI had deferred the start of IPL 2020 to 15 April from 29 March amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which has claimed over 27 lives in India with over 1,000 reported cases so far.
Meanwhile, the Indian government had also suspended all foreign visas till 15 April which prevented the foreign players from participating in the cash-rich league.
After the postponement, BCCI president and IPL team owners had stressed on the fact that health would be prioritised and the financial aspect of IPL was not being considered.
In fact, Ganguly had confirmed that this edition of IPL would be a truncated one if the competition saw the light of day at the first place due to the delay.
But with the increase in infections across the world and with Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed along with the Euro 2020, BCCI didn’t want to take any unnecessary risk and set a precedent during such tough times.
