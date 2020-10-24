IPL 2020: Rahul Holds Orange Cap, Rabada Has Bowlers’ Purple Cap

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul leads the IPL 2020 run-getters' list with 540 runs in the race for Orange Cap.

He is well ahead of Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who has 465 runs. Thanks to his twin centuries, Dhawan has moved ahead of Rahul's KXIP teammate and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal who has 398 runs.

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (376) and Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock (368) make the top five.