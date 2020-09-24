KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Ahead of their Thursday's clash, if Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) looked for motivation from their head-to-head IPL record, they would have been a bit disappointed as little separated the two teams; both have won 12 matches each since the IPL began in 2008.

After enduring umpiring errors, followed by a Super Over heartbreak, in their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), the KL Rahul-led KXIP would look open their account against Virat Kohli's RCB at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

On Thursday, KXIP will aim to revisit their over dependence on the opening combo of Rahul and Agarwal, and expect the middle order, comprising Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, to fire.

However, RCB has their own problems to overcome, especially in the pace department. Lethal South African pacer Dale Steyn did manage a wicket. However, the 37-year-old was nowhere close to his best. UmeshYadav also disappointed after leaking 48 runs from four overs and remaining wicketless.

Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):