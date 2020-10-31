KXIP, RR Prime Candidates for Fourth Playoff Spot: Sunil Gavaskar

"Well, Mumbai is quiet secure, I think RCB will make it there as well. I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, their batting hasn't really looked as strong as it should've. Its highly dependent on their top order, no other batsman have got the quick runs. So, they could be the third one, but I would not be too sure," he said.

"I would say, Kings XI Punjab will make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one."