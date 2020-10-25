KXIP Players’ Touching Tribute to Mandeep Singh’s Late Father

Mandeep, 28, was drafted into the KXIP playing XI after missing three games, in which he hadn't done much. He had scored 27, 6, and 0 in the previous matches he was picked for. Then he was dropped for the next three matches, and on Saturday he scored 17 off 14 balls on his recall.

He opened the innings on Saturday in the absence of Mayank Agarwal, who is in great form in the 13th edition of the IPL. In the other change in the KXIP's playing XI, Chris Jordan came in for James Neesham.