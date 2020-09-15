I’m Ready to Unleash Special Deliveries in IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav

Unfazed by pressure of expectations after an underwhelming IPL show last season, Kolkata Knight Riders' Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav says he is ready to unleash a few new tricks with the ball tailored for the T20 format when the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on 19 September.

Statistically, IPL 2019 was the spinner's worst IPL season, when he picked just four wickets in nine games at a poor economy rate of 8.66. This led to him getting dropped by KKR for the business-end of the competition. The team finished fifth and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.