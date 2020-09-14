The Opening Conundrum Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2020

Narine, however, emerges as the strongest contender to take guard upfront. With a wide array of shots in his arsenal, the spinner is a threat that should be allowed to unleash before the field spreads out. Ever since Gautam Gambhir pushed Narine to open the innings, he has wreaked havoc, striking at 183.91 with three fifties to his name. He comes into the IPL on the back of a successful CPL, where he smashed 144 runs at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of over 148.

Though Narine might not be the most consistent opener – he averages just 21.12 in the IPL while opening – his aggressive batting has given KKR many flying starts over the years, which has a great effect on the batsmen to follow. Even if Narine scores a 10-ball 20, he would have done his job, and with players like Gill and Nitish Rana around to anchor the innings, allowing the West Indian the liberty to plunder the bowling might not be the worst move.

If he does open the innings, it will either be Rana or Banton at the number three position. The former has fast emerged as KKR’s most bankable player while the latter, despite being just 21 years of age, has been touted as the next big thing in white-ball cricket. However, Banton has just played four T20 games while not opening with not very successful results.