IPL Match 5 Preview: KKR Set to Open Campaign vs Mumbai Indians 

As a result, Mumbai managed 162/9 in the allotted 20 overs, and then their bowlers also let them down by failing to stop the CSK batters, especially Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, who both were the chief architects of their team's comfortable victory.

Despite having some explosive and experienced batsmen in their middle-order, like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, Mumbai succumbed to their opponents. Their team management will surely aim to rectify the mistakes as they head into the game against KKR.

Also, although the Mumbai bowlers did well in the initial overs of play, when they reduced the CSK to 6/2, they later struggled to keep the momentum going, especially after the power play. They will need to stop the flow of runs in the slog overs, and if they succeed, pressure will automatically shift on to the opponents.