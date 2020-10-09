Strike-Rate Is Overrated, Playing the Situation Is Important: KL

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the strike-rate is overrated and if on a certain day he can win the game for his team with a strike-rate of 120, he will do that, after his side’s loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

When asked about his low strike rates in the last few of games and if it is a plan to play cautiously at the top, Rahul said, “This is how I bat and I like to take responsibility and as a leader, you have to take responsibility. We all make mistakes, I’m not saying I haven't made a few mistakes.” He added that every player has different roles in the team and that can change in the middle according to the situation.

In the last three games (including Thursday’s), KL Rahul has scores of 17 (19), 63 (52) and 11 (16) and his scoring rate has been criticised.