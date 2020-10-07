KL Shouldn’t Be Bothered With Wicketkeeping in Indian Squad: Lara

Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara believes KL Rahul is a "great batsman" and that's why he should concentrate on his batting and not bother about wicketkeeping when it comes to the Indian team.

Rahul, who is currently leading Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far.

"Well, first of all, I would like to say that KL Rahul should not be bothered with wicketkeeping when it comes to that Indian squad. He's such a great batsman that I feel that he should concentrate on that and put in a lot of runs on the board," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.