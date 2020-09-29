IPL 2020: KL Rahul Holds on To Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Shami

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and his teammate Mohammed Shami continue to hold on to the Purple and Orange Caps respectively, following the conclusion of Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, which the Virat Kohli-led side won in the Super Over.

Rahul has, so far, scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half-century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run-scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).

In the bowlers' list, Shami leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in three matches. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada (five wickets in two games) and CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.