IPL 2020: KL Holds on to Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Rabada

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals have held on to their respective Orange and Purple Caps in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Match 39 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rahul is leading the batting charts with 540 runs from 10 games. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who after scoring two back-to-back hundreds, has amassed 465 runs in 10 innings. Mayank Agarwal, who has collected 398 runs in 10 innings, is third on the list.