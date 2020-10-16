IPL 2020: KL Holds on to Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Rabada

Star Indian batsman KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is with tearaway South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of the 31st IPL 2020 match, which Kings XI Punjab won by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the evening of Thursday, 15 October, Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 61 and in the process took his tally to 448 runs in eight matches. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 382 runs in eight games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs in eight games.