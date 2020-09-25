IPL Match 8 Preview: Rivals KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye First Win

Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other's strengths and will surely not take the contest lightly.

Against Mumbai, explosive Caribbean batter Sunil Narine opened the innings with Shubhman Gill but the pair disappointed after falling cheaply and the KKR team management might make a change in their opening combination. Similarly, Nikhil Naik is likely to be axed from the playing XI as the 25-year-old could only contribute a single run against MI.

The middle-order featuring Karthik, Nitish Rana, Russell, and Morgan will need to step up. If any of them gets going, things would pretty much become easier for KKR.

The KKR bowlers too need to raise the bar. Pat Cummins was snapped by the franchise for a whopping Rs.15.5 crore for this edition. However, the Aussie quick failed to prove his worth after being hammered for 49 runs from his three overs.

The 27-year-old, however, was handy with the bat with a 12-ball 33-run cameo and demonstrated that he was capable of rescuing his team while batting down the order. Cummins, however, first needs to perform with the ball and he will definitely try to silence his critics.