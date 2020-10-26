KXIP Elect to Bowl First vs KKR at Sharjah, Both Teams Unchanged

KL Rahul has elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. No changes in their XI which means Mayank Agarwal continues to sit out due to the injury.

Eoin Morgan says even Kolkata are playing the same XI meaning Andre Russell is out of their line-up as well.

The match is very important to both teams’ qualification chances as KXIP are placed fifth with 10 points after 11 games while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points in the same number of games.