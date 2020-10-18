Morgan-Karthik Push KKR to 163/5 Against SRH, Russell Fails Again

The fifth-placed SRH picked up their first wicket on the final ball of the Powerplay. T Natarajan removed Rahul Tripathi for 23 (off 16 balls), ending his 48-run opening stand with Shubman Gill.

India’s Under-19 captain Priyam Garg took two great catches in four balls to send Gill and Nitish Rana packing. The opener fell to Rashid Khan for 36 (off 37 balls) while Rana was caught out off Vijay Shankar for 29 (off 20 balls). KKR were reduced to 88/3 in 12.1 overs.

Coming in at number four, Andre Russell once again failed to contribute big runs, falling to Natarajan for 9 (off 11).