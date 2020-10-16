From 61/5, New Captain Morgan & Cummins Take KKR to 148/5 vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders’ new era with recently-appointed captain Eoin Morgan hasn’t got off to the best of starts. On a day when the Englishman replaced Dinesh Karthik at the helm, the two-time champions were restricted to 148/5 by Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 16 October.
From 61/5, Morgan (39*) and Pat Cummins (36-ball 53*) steadied KKR’s innings with an unbeaten 87-run stand.
KKR also made two changes in their line-up with Chris Green and Shivam Mavi coming in place of Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti while Mumbai Indians replaced James Pattinson with Nathan Coulter-Nile.
After Morgan chose to bat, KKR lost their first wicket early as Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 7. New man in Nitish Rana (5) faced just six deliveries before becoming Coulter-Nile’s first wicket of the season.
Rahul Chahar then put the brakes on KKR’s innings by picking up two scalps in two balls – dismissing opener Shubman Gill (23-ball 21) and Dinesh Karthik (4).
Skipper Morgan and Andre Russell had added just 19 runs together when Jasprit Bumrah removed the latter for 12 (off 9 balls), reducing KKR to 61/5 in 10.4 overs.
From there, Morgan and Pat Cummins stitched an unbroken 87-run partnership to help steady KKR’s innings.
Cummins reached the 50-run mark off 35 deliveries – his first half-century in T20 cricket.
