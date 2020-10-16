Eoin Morgan Wins First Toss as KKR Captain, Elects to Bat vs MI

New KKR captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

KKR have made two changes in their line-up playing Green and Mavi in place of Banton and Nagarkoti. Mumbai have finally given a game to Nathan Coulter-Nile who takes James Pattinson’s overseas player slot.

Earlier today, KKR announced via a post on their website that Dinesh Karthik had handed over the captaincy of the team to England’s World Cup-winning captain with a "view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause".