IPL: KKR’s Karthik, Morgan and McCullum on Season-Opener vs Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match of the season against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 22 September. Ahead of their season-opener, Captain Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, and coach Brendon McCullum held a virtual press conference in Abu Dhabi.

Coach McCullum, on using pace bowler Pat Cummins in the slow-pitched UAE stadiums, said, “So far in the tournament, we have seen that fast bowlers have excelled. The number 1 pace bowler is Pat Cummins. I think through, maybe, a little bit of good fortune will probably land in these conditions where his bowling should save us. He is a wonderful cricketer and a strong leader.”

“I think with the squad that we have; it gives us a huge amount of options. Within the squad, we have a number of versatile cricketers, specifically about the batting department,” Eoin Morgan said, about finishing off the game.