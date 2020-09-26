IPL 2020 Sunday Preview: Kings XI Punjab Face Rajasthan Royals

The KXIP team management will hope its players to replicate the show against RR. However, the only headache for KXIP will be the silence of Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran in the middle-order and the team management would likely try to make some minor changes here.

Punjab's bowling, led by Mohammad Shami, meanwhile, looks in good rhythm. In the spin department, youngster Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin were also clinical as they scalped three wickets each against RCB. KXIP head coach Anil Kumble's strategy of going with two leg-spinners clicked on Thursday. However, it remains to be seen whether Punjab will continue with the combination or opt for a change against Royals.

Leaving the past behind, KXIP bowlers would certainly not take the Rajasthan batters lightly, especially looking at their decent show against CSK on Tuesday night.

Though Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith had an outstanding time with the bat against CSK, the rest of the RR batters were unimpressive.