IPL 2020: KXIP Win Toss, Opt to Field & Leave Gayle Out vs Delhi

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 20 September, in the second match of the Indian Premier league.

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won't be playing for KXIP and captain KL Rahul said that they have gone for Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan as their overseas players.

Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje are the overseas players included in their playing XI.