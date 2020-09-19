IPL: KXIP Play Delhi Capitals in Battle of Teams Seeking 1st Title

Delhi's good show in 2019 mostly revolved around their batsmen Dhawan, Pant, and Shreyas as the trio featured in the list of top-10 run-getters while their bowlers failed to click, except Rabada, who scalped 25 wickets from 12 games.

The team management will surely expect them all to replicate the show this year again and with Ashwin and Amit Mishra in their spin attack, Delhi could pose some serious challenge for their opponents on the low and slow tracks in the UAE.

On the other hand, KXIP are one of the few teams that always look good on paper before a season starts. However, the players fail to deliver the goods when it matters. They always have had some quality players in their ranks, but they somehow lost the plot in most of the previous tournaments, except on two occasions. They entered the semi-finals in the opening edition in 2008 season and finished as runners-up in 2014 after losing to KKR in the summit clash.

KXIP is one of the three teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC being the others – who are yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy.

Dashing India opener KL Rahul will lead KXIP after the franchise released Ashwin. The team showed faith in Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and youngster Ishan Porel. While Maxwell will surely strengthen the middle order, Cottrell and Neesham will take the charge of Punjab's pace attack.