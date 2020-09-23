In 11th Straight Season for Mumbai, Pollard Plays 150th IPL Game

At the 2010 IPL player auction, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were locked in a fierce bidding war for West Indies all rounder Kieron Adrian Pollard.

Eventually, Mumbai Indians grabbed him for a whopping $2.2 million. Since then, the Trinidadian has been a MI loyalist, and on Wednesday, he played his 150th IPL match for the four-time IPL champions when he turned out against the KKR in Abu Dhabi.

"Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes," MI captain Rohit Sharma said of the towering West Indian at the start of Wednesday's match against KKR.