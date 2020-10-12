IPL 2020: Rabada Holds on to Purple Cap, Orange Stays With KL  

In the batsmen's list, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, having scored 387 runs in seven games. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 337 runs in seven games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs.

These running caps are presented to the leading wicket-taker and run-scorer and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians are at the top of the chart, having secured 10 points from seven games. Delhi Capitals with 10 points are second on the list due to lower net run-rate. Kolkata Knight Riders complete the podium with eight points from six games.