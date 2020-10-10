IPL 2020: Rabada Holds on To Purple Cap, Orange Stays With KL  

Kagiso Rabada consolidated his numero uno position in the list of leading wicket-takers in the ongoing Indian Premier League season following the conclusion of the 23rd IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 46 runs.

On Friday evening, Rabada returned figures of 3/35 in his 3.4 overs and in the process took his tournament tally to 15 to hold onto the Purple Cap. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in six games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.