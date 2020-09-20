IPL 2020: Jos Buttler To Miss Royals’ First Game Against CSK

Buttler also shed some light on the availability of his English mate Ben Stokes for the duration of the tournament at all. He said, “Ben is such a good player. Hopefully, at some point of the tournament, he will be able to join us in pink.” While giving his best wishes to him and his family, in such a difficult time.

He also expressed his liking for batting at the top of the order in the shortest format of the game. However, he said he will be ready to bat anywhere in the batting order if the captain and the management want him to.

The batsman also added that he is excited to see the 18-year old Yashaswi Jaiswal when he was asked which batsman was on his watchlist. He said that it was great to have Jaiswal in Royals as he has been such a great talent and did so well for India in the Under-19 World Cup.

With a couple of wicket-keeping options in Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa and overseas options in David Miller in the middle-order, RR can afford Buttler’s absence in a game or two. The Rajasthan Royals play their first game against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 22 September.