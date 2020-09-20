IPL 2020: Jos Buttler To Miss Royals’ First Game Against CSK
Jos Buttler, who is in UAE with his family will not be playing the first game for Rajasthan Royals, on Tuesday
English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will not be available for selection for Rajasthan Royals’ first game on Tuesday, 22 September, of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 30-year old was allowed by the RR management to come with his family to the United Arab Emirates and hence will have to serve the mandatory quarantine period of six days.
The English and Australian players arrived in the UAE on late Thursday night, after the completion of the limited-overs series in the United Kingdom. While most of the players were given a relaxation by serving just 36 hours of quarantine, players with families and those going to Abu Dhabi will have to follow the six-day quarantine period rule.
Answering a few questions of the fans on Instagram live, Buttler gave this information, while also talking about his side’s chances in this edition of the IPL.
Buttler also shed some light on the availability of his English mate Ben Stokes for the duration of the tournament at all. He said, “Ben is such a good player. Hopefully, at some point of the tournament, he will be able to join us in pink.” While giving his best wishes to him and his family, in such a difficult time.
He also expressed his liking for batting at the top of the order in the shortest format of the game. However, he said he will be ready to bat anywhere in the batting order if the captain and the management want him to.
The batsman also added that he is excited to see the 18-year old Yashaswi Jaiswal when he was asked which batsman was on his watchlist. He said that it was great to have Jaiswal in Royals as he has been such a great talent and did so well for India in the Under-19 World Cup.
With a couple of wicket-keeping options in Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa and overseas options in David Miller in the middle-order, RR can afford Buttler’s absence in a game or two. The Rajasthan Royals play their first game against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 22 September.
