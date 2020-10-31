IPL 2020: Jofra Archer, the Lone Ranger in RR Pace Attack

Jofra Archer has been the lone ranger in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) pace attack, with statistics revealing not just his brilliance but also a lack of depth in support for him.

The English pace bowler is RR's leading wicket-taker this season with 19 scalps. The rest of the fast bowlers in RR's squad have taken those many wickets combined.

The collective haul of Ben Stokes, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye is 19 wickets. Varun Aaron hasn't taken a wicket in the two games he has played.

While Archer has used 51.4 overs to get his wickets, the rest of the RR pace bowlers have used up 114.2 overs to get those many wickets.