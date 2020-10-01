Rajasthan Royals’ Speedster Jofra Archer Back All Guns Blazing

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) unleashed their pace juggernaut Jofra Archer with full force against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the England bowler returned his best figures of this IPL even as he regularly clocked around 150 kmph. The gangling bowler's fastest delivery was clocked at 152.1 kmph, in the 14th over, and he finished with superb figures of 2/18 in four overs.

Archer, 25, would have taken another wicket had Tom Curran not dropped Eoin Morgan at deep backward point boundary in the 20th and last over of the KKR innings. The missed catch near the boundary line resulted in a six.

Born in Bridgetown, West Indies, Archer was modest when asked about his speed.