Mumbai Masterclass Leaves DC on Thin Ice After 4th Straight Loss

Senior Mumbai Indians’ (MI) pros Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult put on a show with the ball on Saturday afternoon in Dubai against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as they won comprehensively. Six wickets between the duo broke the backbone of Delhi’s batting order, setting up a nine-wicket win on 31 October, and assuring that Mumbai would not finish outside the top two.

Delhi, who’s top scorer was captain Shreyas Iyer (25), could only manage 110/9, courtesy some lower order resistance. Young Ishan Kishan, however, hardly put a foot wrong during his knock of 72* and took Mumbai home at a canter.