‘I Think We Could Still Improve Our Fielding,’ Says Jos Buttler 

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler has called upon his team to improve their fielding in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think we could still improve our fielding. We gave 10 or 15 away in the field," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle after their win over Chennai Super Kings.

On Monday, Rajasthan secured a comfortable seven-wicket win against CSK and kept their chances afloat of making it to the playoffs. Buttler (70*) played a decisive hand and Steve Smith (30*) the support act as Royals chased down the 126-run target with more than two overs to spare.