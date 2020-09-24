Hardik Gets Out via Rare Hit-Wicket Mode, Then Takes 3 Catches

Pandya scored 13 off 18 balls before he went too far back into the crease to play a shot against pacer Andre Russell. As his aimed to play the ball on the off side, the toe of his bat clipped the bails. Curiously, Pandya found something funny in his dismissal as he smiled while walking back into the hut.

Later, Pandya seemed to make amends for that rare dismissal. Although Pandya also took the catches of Nikhil Naik and Pat Cummins, the running grab of Rana was brilliant as he maintained is balance even as he kept his eye on the ball while running along the boundary.

Rana's catch by Pandya provided much happiness to the bowler, Kieron Adrian Pollard, for whom it was his first IPL wicket since 2015. It was Pollard's 150th IPL match for Mumbai Indians, the only team he has represented in his 11-year long association with the world's most lucrative tournament.