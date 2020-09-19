No 6-Day Quarantine, Glenn Maxwell Can Play KXIP’s Season-Opener

Kings XI Punjab on Saturday confirmed that Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be available for selection for their opening game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals.

On their official website, Kings XI Punjab informed that Maxwell arrived in the UAE on September 17 following Australia's England tour.

"He would now be required to complete only a three-day quarantine period in the team hotel instead of the normal five, as per regulations, as he arrived into the country from an already bio-secure bubble in England," Kings XI said.