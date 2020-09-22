‘Sanju Samson is the Best Young Batsman in India’: Gautam Gambhir

After Samson hammered 74 runs in just 32 balls, in the match where RR beat CSK in their IPL season-opener in Sharjah, ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted and hailed Samson as the ‘best young batsman of India.’

“Sanju Samson is not just the best wicket-keeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India. Anyone up for debate?" Gambhir tweeted.

Samson, who debuted for India back in 2015, has played only five T20s in five years. This does not do justice to his finesse.