Excited to See Boult, Bumrah Operate With New Ball: Gambhir

Mumbai Indians' balance and depth along with the Jasprit Bumrah-Trent Boult fast bowling pair make them favourites to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), says former India batsman Gautam Gambhir.

The two teams meet in a repeat of the 2019 final in the tournament opener on September 19.

"I am really excited to watch how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will bowl with the new ball because we all know they are world class bowlers, and in the T20 format both are wicket-taking options," said Gambhir on Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.