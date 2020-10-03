Really, It’s a Question? Fleming on Jadhav Coming in Ahead of MSD

On CSK struggling with the bat in the first 10 overs and being left with too much to do in the end, Fleming said that it is a concern. “We need contributions from top 4 if you are going to win the tournament. So, we need to get some form from some of our big players who are at the top, so still backing them.”

When asked about the forms of Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav, the 47-year old said that both are looking for substantial contributions. “Shane, we know, can light the fuse at any stage and Kedar the same, fourth game and it’s still pretty early in terms of our cycle of form, but no doubt, there’s pressure and they’ll be feeling it.”

In all the four matches that CSK have played, they have batted in the second innings and Shane Watson has had scores of 4, 33, 14 and 1 and Jadhav has 22, 26 and 3 in the three games he has batted. And, due to them losing early wickets, they haven’t been able to set any platform for their middle-order, which has to do the bulk of the scoring.